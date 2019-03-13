HOW TO SELECT A ROUND DIAMOND ENGAGEMENT RING

INTRODUCTION

Diamond is a solid form of the element carbon. It’s atoms are arranged in crystal pattern which is called Diamond cube. A diamond is given many shapes out of which one is called Brilliant. Brilliant cut gems are of excellent brilliance. These forms have numerous facets which give them exceptional brilliance. It is a cone shapes cut which provides maximum light return from the top. Modern techniques of cutting the diamonds result in loss in weight. If the crystal is of octahedral shape, the crystal is given round brilliant shape. This is because often two diamonds an be obtained from that single crystal.

Round cut diamonds are most popular diamond cut for engagement rings. It shines just perfect and is a head turner for others. Round diamond cut shape is dated to before 1750. After invention of bruiting machine in 1873 it became very much easier to produce them with symmetrical outline. Bruting machine was invented by Boston diamond cutter Henry Morse. This mechanical machine made it easier for diamond cutters to produce very round diamond without following the crystal’s shape.

Today, the brilliant cut is given to the crystals using high-tech automatic-cutting equipment. This is to match the exact standards using time-tested diamond proportions. This type diamond cut is most popular and half of it is sold for engagement purpose.

HOW TO CHOOSE

Looking for brightness is one of the key to understand if the cut is brilliant round cut or not. It is best observed under diffused lighting. These diamonds are brighter than other poor diamonds.

Look for red , yellow , blue and orange flashes and tilt under spotlight of store. This process is fire.

Look for sparkle. Look for the spots of light which flash in the diamond.

Look for patterns of bright and dark areas of the diamond’s internal and external reflections.

Look for scintillation. Scintillation is a combination of sparkle and pattern. In a perfect diamond, the reflection should be fairly even.

Look for how much durable the diamond is. Never believe on Mohs hardness scale because at times even a scale 10 diamond cab break easily.

Keep the diamond away from the contact of knife-edge which make the diamond more vulnerable.

Near the gridle, the number of diamond, type and placement of the diamond plays a vital role. This is because wrong placement or number or size makes it more prone to breaking or chipping.

Loose GIA certified diamonds are not of that brilliance grade. A GIA Diamond Grading Report may not be valuable and may not help you select your perfect brilliant cut diamond. The reports also help in evaluation of diamond’s color, clarity and carat weight. These are the additional quality while picking up an diamond.

ENGAGEMENT RING STYLES AND SETTING

There are many different styles of engagement rings to choose from for engagement. Setting like Solitaire setting and Side stone setting are quite popular settings for engagement rings.

Solitaire setting

Pronge Setting :

This setting keeps an hold on the diamond from below. The diamond is made to rest on top of the band to show off the size with maximum sparkle. The six-pronge setting is quite a popular choice fro engagement rings. This was introduced by Tiffany & Co.

Cathedral Setting:

Cathedral name is taken from the arches of place of worship. This is a setting in which slopes are made on two sides of diamond to hold it tightly and yet allowing it’s visibility.

Bezel Setting:

This setting hold the diamond from each and every side proving the diamond maximum protection. This represents an active lifestyle.

Tension Setting:

This is a setting in which the diamond is held together with high pressure. The ring is made up of platinum or karat gold. This creates an illusion that the diamond is floating. There is no metal below the diamond giving it a partially exposed situation. This setting is not for active peoples.

Side Stone Setting

Side Stone setting is another type of architecture around of a piece of diamond. Other stones are fixed around the diamond to give it additional sparkle and beauty. These are the customized rings.

Pave Setting:

This setting resembles a honey comb shape. Many small gems are held together around the diamond creating a view that the ring is paved with diamonds. This setting is also called the halo setting as this setting encircles the center piece of diamond like a halo. At times it is extended along with the band and sometimes it extended along with the band as well as the diamond.

Channel setting:

A channel setting is a setting in which additional stones are set edge-to-edge. The additional set of gems give the ring a more elegant look which most of the peoples like.

Whether you opt for a Solitaire prong or side stone setting ring, a round diamond is the best choice for an engagement and is the expression of love.