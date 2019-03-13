Look: Derek Carr, Antonio Brown already spotted working out together

The Raiders’ biggest offseason acquisition is wasting no time in attempting to develop chemistry with his new teammates.

Antonio Brown, who the team acquired over the weekend via a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is already getting it in working out in the Bay Area, apparently.

Brown was seen in a park near the team facility, catching passes from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. TMZ Sports acquired footage of the workout, and you can watch it below.

AB is clearly sending a message that he’s motivated to produce and be a playmaker in his new environment. We’ll see how long that lasts.