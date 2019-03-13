Look: Drew Brees, beautiful wife Brittany go on epic ski vacation

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is still attempting to get over the brutal loss the team suffered in the NFC title game, at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints were a play away from punching their ticket to the Super Bowl, but instead suffered a 26-23 loss, and had to watch the Rams get absolutely embarrassed by the Patriots two weeks later, in a game that was never close.

Brees has been remaining quiet since the tough loss, though, spending some time with his family. He just recently went on a fun vacation with them, hitting the slopes in Deer Valley, Utah for some skiing action. Brittany, Drew and their three boys — Bowen, Baylen and Callen — all got in on the action, as you can see in the Instagram photos below.

Looked like a blast.