Look: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner party it up at night club together

Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kylie Jenner, decided to enjoy themselves with a night on the town on Wednesday night, and it looked like a lot of fun, judging by the looks of it.

Kim and Kylie were even joined by their sisters Khloe and Kourtney at one point, who also joined them at the night club, to sip on some wine, and join in on the festivities. The only sister to not be in attendance was Kendall.

It was just another fun night for the Kardashians, with plenty of singing, dancing and drinking, as they showed in their Instagram story. We captured the best moments for you in the video below.

All the wine — all of it!

Just another fun night for the Kardashian clan.