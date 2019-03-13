Look: Klay Thompson's actress girlfriend Laura Harrier is a stunner

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and it’s just as fun to watch him lock down the best offensive stars in the league, as it is to see him drain three-pointers.

Thompson, when in rhythm, literally does not miss from the field. He has a smooth shooting stroke, and his ability to play off the ball, with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry handling it, gets him some quality looks. Klay is a huge reason the Warriors are looking to win their fourth title in five seasons.

He’s also doing well for himself off the court. Klay has been dating famed actress Laura Harrier, and the two were spotted together at a Golden Globes party recently. Here are some more photos of the two of them.

Here are a few more photos of Harrier, via her Instagram.