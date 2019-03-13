Look: Tyus Battle's hot girlfriend dresses up in couple's costume

By March 13, 2019

Syracuse star Tyus Battle isn’t only one of the flashiest players in college basketball this year — he’s much more than that.

Battle is a junior that exhibits leadership qualities on the court, and plays like a senior. He’s averaging 17.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, proving that he’s a complete player, and that his game should translate over to the professional level.

He’s also doing well for himself off the court. Battle has a smokeshow girlfriend, and you’ll want to check out some photos of her, via his Instagram.

He recently shouted her out on Valentine’s Day.

My Valentine🖤

They also dressed in couple’s costumes for Halloween. Gotta love the “Space Jam” look.

Welcome to the Space Jam 🏀💪🏾

