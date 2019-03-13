NASCAR Power Rankings: Auto Club 400

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Auto Club Speedway in California for the Auto Club 400, the fifth race of the 2019 season. Last weekend in Phoenix, Kyle Busch picked up his first win of the and the 199th win of his NASCAR career. Busch will now head into this weekend looking for his 200th career NASCAR win and his 53rd career Cup Series win.

In Califonia, some of the attention will turn to Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 team. Johnson has 24 career starts at Auto Club and he has won there six times. Add in his 13 top-five finishes and his 17 top-10 finishes, and it’s hard not to name him one of the favorites to win this weekend, especially after last week’s quality performance.

Coming out of Phoenix there was another shakeup in the Power Rankings. As you know there tends to be a lot of movement in the rankings over the first few weeks of the season since the sample size is so small. As always, we would love to hear who is in your top spot. Be sure to head over to Twitter and tweet us the driver you think should be atop of the rankings!