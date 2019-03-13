NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: C.J. McCollum

Hoops Manifesto

Mar 12, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) attempts a shot while Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) defends during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

C.J. McCollum – Portland (vs Clippers)

35 points, 12-21 FG, 6 3 PT, 5-6 FT, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

C.J. has gotten blazing hot at the right time for the Blazers.

 


