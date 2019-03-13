New Jersey Free Bets

The sports betting industry in New Jersey is growing by leaps and bounds, according to the most recent data from the NJ Department of Gaming Enforcement. In 2018, the total value of wagers reached a watershed $1 billion.

The sports betting industry in New Jersey is growing by leaps and bounds, according to the most recent data from the NJ Department of Gaming Enforcement. In 2018, the total value of wagers reached a watershed $1 billion. This goes to show that sports betting is gaining more traction than ever before, with more people looking to couple their passion for sports with an exciting way to make that extra money they’ve always wanted.

Without a doubt, one of the best sports betting strategies for beginning and experienced punters alike is pursuing free bets. In short, a free bet is a reward incentive which bookmakers offer to their new customers. They transfer a certain amount of money to their client’s account. This means that a client can bet in a particular market without the risk of losing his or her own money.

Since there are several types of free bets out there, it can be quite confusing to know which one is right for you. In terms of online resources, one of the most credible ones to look at is bigfreebet.com which offers a variety of free bets for its customers. Also, take a look at this handy recap of the most common types of free bets.

Matched stakes

This is the most popular type of free bets. When you sign up and place a stake, the bookmaker is giving you a free bet which is matched with the bonus. Typically, your stake is doubled. For example, if you placed $20, you’ll get another $20 as a free bet bonus.

Series of matched stakes

Essentially the same free bet type as the one from above, this bonus is breaking down a free bet into a series of rewards, rather than providing a one lump sum. For example, when a punter places a $40 stake, he or she gets a series of four bonuses worth $10 each.

First bet winner

If you believe in beginner’s luck, this one will definitely be a good one for you. If your very first bet is a winner, the bookmaker will reward you with a nice bonus. Usually, the reward would be larger if you have been betting on longer odds.

Whatever the type of free bet, it always comes as a nice bonus that can help punters diversify their risks. Since it’s not your own money, you might as well place your wager on a riskier proposition with a larger potential win that you would normally avoid. Add to this that you can sign up with multiple bookmakers who consistently offer free bet deals and specials, and you’ll get a whole pool of interesting opportunities to explore.