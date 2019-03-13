OBJ's desire to restructure might've swayed the Browns interest in Earl Thomas

With Odell Beckham Jr. in town, the Cleveland Browns wanted to keep on stacking by adding Earl Thomas. Apparently, that may not be possible now.

Just moments after the blockbuster trade regarding Odell Beckham Jr. went down, the Cleveland Browns were trying to keep on stacking their roster. It was rumored that the team was engaged in talks to acquire one of the top safeties available in Earl Thomas. That move would’ve filled in for the void of Jabrill Peppers surely, but it sounds like that won’t end up happening.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Browns are not negotiating with Earl Thomas right now. In fact, they never were. Not only has there been no official negotiation, but Thomas has made it clear to sources around the league that he won’t be signing in Cleveland, for now at least. Quite the strange turn of events we’ve got going on here.

What we know about Thomas is that he wants a massive deal, and he won’t be taking any pay cuts. His ideal landing spot would be with the Dallas Cowboys, but they have a lot on their plate right now with DeMarcus Lawrence, Dak Prescott, and maybe even Ezekiel Elliott. Maybe Thomas is waiting to see if Dallas will submit an offer. Or perhaps, Beckham is already demanding more money from Cleveland, as speculated.

Have Beckham’s demands made him more expensive?

I can now add to this the above will not happen. Earl Thomas will not be signing with the #Browns, source says. We wait to see where he will sign but it won’t be in Cleveland. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2019

After signing a massive $90 million deal last season with the New York Giants, Beckham became the highest paid receiver in the NFL. After seeing another big-name wideout in Antonio Brown get traded and restructured, Beckham seems to want that kind of scenario as well.

‘Deal Sweetening’ is what they are calling it around the league. Knowing that he’s one of the league’s best, Beckham would like to get more money from the Browns, if possible. As the Browns have the funds to make it happen, they may not have enough to break the bank for Earl Thomas as well.