WATCH: Lamar Jackson stupidly posts video of himself driving 105 mph

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was caught doing something that certainly isn’t conduct we normally see from a NFL starting quarterback.

It was a lot more attention-seeking millennial than mature human being, and it could’ve cost him or someone else his life.

Jackson, for some reason, elected to drive 105 mph — flying by other cars on the road — and posted the video of it on his Instagram live story to brag about it. TMZ Sports captured the video, and you can see it below.

Phone in one hand — while the other is on the steering wheel, driving 105 mph. It was a stupid, reckless move by Jackson, and he’s lucky he didn’t pay for it. The Ravens probably aren’t all that happy about the video, though.