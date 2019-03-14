Look: Actress Rosario Dawson dating presidential candidate Cory Booker

Famed actress Rosario Dawson is in love, and you won’t believe who she’s been dating, as the lucky man is a very powerful person.

It’s been rumored that Dawson has been in a relationship, and she finally came out and revealed all the juicy details, in an exclusive interview with TMZ.

Dawson came out and shared that she’s been dating Senator Cory Booker, who she called an amazing human being, and added that they’re in love. She also said this:

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” Dawson said.

Check out exactly what she had to say about her and Booker’s relationship below.

Booker announced his plans to run for president in the 2020 election in this video not too long ago, so he’s a powerful person. He also revealed that he has a “bae” in an interview with The Breakfast Club roughly a month ago, so we do know he has a girlfriend, and you can watch him say it in the video below.

Big news from two very influential people.