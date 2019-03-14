Look: Earl Thomas' stunning wife celebrates him signing with Ravens

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas got the big payday he was seeking on Wednesday, and his wife, Nina, was absolutely thrilled about it.

Anyone who follows Nina on Instagram knows she’s always been extremely supportive of her man, and Wednesday was no different. Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, officially marking his departure from the Seattle Seahawks, who he played for from 2010-18.

It was rumored that Thomas could sign with the Cowboys, but the Ravens are a great fit as well, and both he and Nina were excited about it. Check out what she had to say on social media about it. She began by remaining classy, thanking the Seahawks and their fans for all their support over the years.

Seattle will ALWAYS be home and the love we have for the 12’s is unreal!!! — Mrs. Thomas (@mrsninathomas29) March 13, 2019

Here are some more photos of the two of them: