Look: Kylie Jenner reveals her weight-loss secrets

Kylie Jenner pulled off an amazing amount of weight loss last year, after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, and she finally opened up about how she did it.

Jenner had Stormi back in February 2018, and she admitted that she gained 40 pounds after giving birth. That’s probably why we didn’t see much of her then, and the photos we did see featured her wearing black.

But she lost the weight rather quickly, and now we finally now her weight-loss secrets, thanks to her most recent Instagram live session. It began when a commenter asked her how she “got a flat tummy again.” Here’s what she said in response:

“Honestly, it’s all about diet for me,” Jenner began.

She then went into detail:

“I’m naturally just a really skinny person…but not like Kendall,” Jenner said. “She’s naturally like, model status. But, yeah, I always had a really flat stomach, but I never felt it went back to before Stormi until recently, and I feel like it has a lot to do with diet. Like, I really eat very crazy usually, like whatever I want — pizza, pasta, a lot of dairy, and I just kind of cut that all out, and have just been eating better, and I feel like that’s the trick for me, personally.”

Kylie continued:

“And I also think after a child, it really does take just as long to get your body back as it did to create a child. I heard that from a lot of people. Like, it takes a full year…it really does, it really does. I definitely feel back to myself again.”

Here’s the full video showing Kylie’s comments, if you want to hear them for yourself.

It’s great to hear that she’s back in good shape, and feeling confident once again.