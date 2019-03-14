Michael Bennett uses funny 'Star Wars' analogy to describe Bill Belichick, Patriots

The New England Patriots have an affinity for the Bennett brothers, apparently, as they won a Super Bowl with Martellus, and traded for Michael this week, rather than spending big on the free-agent pass rushers like other teams.

Bennett still has plenty left in the tank, and has $15.2 million spread out over two years left on his contract, which fits perfectly with the Patriots’ roster building strategy. He figures to be effective both getting after opposing quarterbacks, and also getting penetration on run plays to make tackles for a loss in the backfield.

His reaction to joining the Patriots was an interesting one. It consisted of him likening “Star Wars” characters to the Patriots players and coaches.

I just wanna win, win, win no matter what. Ready to learn from Yoda aka Belichick and Obi-Wan Kenobi aka @tombrady. Can’t forget Lando aka @mccourtytwins 🏆 @patriots pic.twitter.com/Uga5U2BCXh — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) March 14, 2019

Classic Michael Bennett.