New MLB rule changes are a step in the right direction

Baseball is America’s favorite pastime, and also the oldest sport currently played in the country.

As such, the popular sport needs to continue evolve, and should change with the times, otherwise, it might lose fans to football, baseball and/or soccer.

That’s why MLB and the union recently met to agree on some rule changes, and they figure to improve the game going forward. Here are a few of the major ones:

Pitchers must face a minimum of three batters per game, beginning in 2020.

Mound visits will decrease from six to five this season.

A firm trade deadline is now in place — July 31 — with no moves being made after that date, similar to the NFL and NBA’s models.

All MLB teams will have a 28-man roster in September

All-Star Game election day will allow fans to vote players into the game

MLB Home Run Derby winners will net $1 million

These are great rules, and we’re happy to see them implemented. Speeding up the pace of the game, and also allowing an equal number of players on the roster, will help improve the game substantially.

And we’re still thrilled the pitch clock won’t be happening, either.