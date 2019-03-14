 Pablo Hernandez scores a stunner against Reading

Leeds United midfielder Pablo Hernandez scored a stunning goal against Reading last night.

The Elland Road side went head to head with Reading in the midweek Premiership fixture.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men picked up a comprehensible 3-0 victory and continued their winning run.

Hernandez once again stole the show with his stellar display and scored a belter of a goal from outside the box which put Leeds United in a comfortable position.

After receiving the ball from Patrick Bamford, the Spaniard shot it from a ridiculous angle leaving the goalkeeper clueless.

https://twitter.com/LUFC_Goals/status/1105570701598121984?s=19

The goal marked his tenth of the season and he has provided 10 assists so far. The midfielder also scored another brilliant goal in the same game in the 22nd minute.

In the previous game against West Bromwich Albion, Hernandez scored a similar sort of a goal and was widely received by the Leeds fans.

The former Valencia midfielder has made a certain impact this season for the Whites and always been backed by the Argentine manager.

The 33-year-old joined the Championship side back in 2017 and went on to make more than 100 appearances across all competitions.

The former Swansea player is well known for his creativity and has a knack for taking set pieces.

The Whites were able to leapfrog the table leaders Norwich City with the win.

And the Elland Road side after going through a slight dip in form earlier this year was able to recover well with productive results in the past few games.

In fact, they have suffered only a defeat in their last seven games and are maximizing their chances for Premier League promotion.