[PHOTO GALLERY] Steph Curry and Shaun Livingston kick off Generation Thrive to help non-profits at Warriors practice facility in Oakland

RAKUTEN PERFORMANCE CENTER, OAKLAND, CA — Here are some visuals of the Golden State Warriors‘ Stephen Curry and Shaun Livingston as they helped inaugurate “Generation Thrive”, a new ten-year initiative between the Warriors, Kaiser Permanente and the City of Oakland. When the Warriors move to San Francisco’s Chase Center next season their soon-to-be former offices and facilities in Oakland will become the new home of a variety of non-profits and the Warriors youth camps.

The panel also included Warriors TV play-by-play announcer Bob “Fitz” Fitzgerald, who called Curry the “President of #DubNation” and Livingston the “Commissioner of Cool”, as well as Kaiser Northern California President Janet Liang, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf and Warriors COO Rick Welts:

Here for the Rakuten Performance Center announcement (new home of Warriors youth basketball camps) w.r.t. opening of Chase Center. Fitz called Steph the President of #DubNation and @ShaunLivingston the “Commissioner of Cool” 😎😂 I’ll report at @LetsGoWarriors and IG livestream pic.twitter.com/X5A4s8tIpv — Poor Man's Commish (@poormanscommish) March 11, 2019

