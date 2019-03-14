NBA

[PHOTO GALLERY] Steph Curry and Shaun Livingston kick off Generation Thrive to help non-profits at Warriors practice facility in Oakland

By March 14, 2019

RAKUTEN PERFORMANCE CENTER, OAKLAND, CA — Here are some visuals of the Golden State WarriorsStephen Curry and Shaun Livingston as they helped inaugurate “Generation Thrive”, a new ten-year initiative between the Warriors, Kaiser Permanente and the City of Oakland. When the Warriors move to San Francisco’s Chase Center next season their soon-to-be former offices and facilities in Oakland will become the new home of a variety of non-profits and the Warriors youth camps.

The panel also included Warriors TV play-by-play announcer Bob “Fitz” Fitzgerald, who called Curry the “President of #DubNation” and Livingston the “Commissioner of Cool”, as well as Kaiser Northern California President Janet Liang, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf and Warriors COO Rick Welts:

