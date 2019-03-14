WATCH: Syracuse's Frank Howard puts cheap shot on Zion Williamson, tries to trip him

Duke superstar Zion Williamson is a flashy player, and he’s been known to showboat during games from time to time — especially in the form of highlight-reel dunks.

And apparently, his opponents have taken note of it, and they’re not thrilled about it.

Syracuse’s Frank Howard appears to have noticed, as he attempted to hurt Williamson during Thursday’s ACC tournament game. Howard was seen deliberately sticking his foot out, in an attempt to trip Williamson, after he slammed home a massive dunk. Williamson took some contact, but maintained his balance, so Howard’s attempt was thwarted.

Syracuse's Frank Howard appeared to attempt to trip Zion Williamson early in the first half. pic.twitter.com/aNUUebKMXH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 15, 2019

Howard is lucky he won’t have to face Williamson again at the collegiate level, otherwise he’d likely be receiving some payback for his cowardly act.