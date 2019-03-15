49ers tight end George Kittle slams beers at Big Ten tournament (Video)

NFL fans saw 49ers tight end George Kittle break out last season, as he was a dominant force in the middle of the field, wreaking havoc on opposing defenses.

Kittle hauled in 88 catches for 1,377 yards — including a 210-yard game against the Broncos, during which he was literally uncoverable. It’s safe to say he’ll be the No. 1-ranked tight end heading into the 2019 season, by both analysts and fantasy football pundits alike.

He was seen at the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on Thursday night, supporting his alma mater, Iowa, in their game against Illinois. Kittle was there with his bros, and they were seen slamming beers at one point.

A few beers down the hatch, and a 83-62 win. It’s good to be GK.