Baker Mayfield crushes balls at batting practice with Brewers (Video)

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield normally uses his arm to sling passes all over the football field, but he put it to use for a different purpose on Friday, and it looked like he had fun doing so.

Mayfield joined the Brewers at spring training, and stepped into the batting cage to take some swings. He actually had a pretty smooth stroke, for a guy that doesn’t normally play baseball. and he crushed a few of the pitches. Check out the contact he made, and the sweet sound of ball meeting the sweet spot of his bat in the video below.

Cleveland @Browns QB Baker Mayfield took some BP today with the @Brewers He ended on a solid stroke👌 (via @Fox6TedPerry) pic.twitter.com/xw6emU3YTC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 15, 2019

Is there anything Mayfield can’t do?