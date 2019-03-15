Benefits of fishing from a kayak

If you love to fish and love to float, then fishing in a boat is something that tweaks your fancy. However, boats are notoriously expensive, require a lot of maintenance, mooring costs and general pain in the behind care and expenditure. So, if you are not a rich individual, the only solution you have is a kayak.

Yup, you heard me right the first time, a kayak. Its fun, its easy, and its great for fishing, in fact, it’s one of the earliest forms of fishing known, when you consider how the early civilizations rowed out to sea or lake in a solo-sized cut out, the prehistoric kayak which is by far more superior than canoes, skiffs and bass boats.

OK, so now I have persuaded you to consider a kayak, but you’re asking why? What benefits will a kayak have, and aren’t kayaks for white water rafting?

Well yes, and no. Kayaks are for anything you want to do on the water that doesn’t involve an engine or sail. Therefore kayaks are inexpensive (I’ll use the dirty word “cheap”) but extremely efficient, so you get all the power of on water fishing without the exorbitant costs involved.

Let’s take a look at some of the benefits you will have with fishing from a kayak.

Low Cost

Kayaks are not expensive to buy, and yes, there are expensive ones, but you don’t need such a kayak for fishing. The range is around $500 to $1,500 for an average fishing kayak. However, that’s not all; the low cost is not just in the purchase price, it’s in the running, there are no running costs. You don’t have fuel to buy, you don’t have sail tackle to organize, and you don’t have a hull that needs constant care and attention.

Low Maintenance

A kayak is a piece of material, usually polycarbonate, aluminium or some form of a polymer that is resilient to damage but lightweight and sturdy. There is no engine or sail, only paddles, as such, maintenance is just storage, transportation and cleaning it after use.

No Mooring Costs

You don’t need to register a kayak in your local marina, you just drive up to the water’s edge, wherever that may be, and launch yourself.

No Boat Insurance

You don’t need to insure a kayak unless you really want to. Kayaks do not come under any regulation requiring registration and conformance. Just make sure you buy a good kayak.

Water Accessibility

Perhaps the biggest advantage of a kayak is that you are not limited to any body of water. If you can transport your kayak on a car, van, truck or bicycle, then all you need to do is drive up to any body of water, a river, stream, lake, sea or ocean.

Stealth Fishing

A kayak, being a stealth boat, is designed to flow through the water with minimal resistance. When you are not rowing it, then it will sit quietly and allow you a silent fishing experience.

Shallow and Tight

Since kayaks are thin and small, they can float on shallow waters as well as fit through some tight spaces. This provides you with extra accessibility to locations that usual boat fishers cannot reach.

Casting and Dexterity

Being in the water, in an on-top kayak (preferably), you get extreme dexterity of movement and literally float into the quietest of spots where fish congregate out of the natural predator’s way. This means you can float under a jetty, under a bush, or into small nooks and cast your fly or spinner with stealth and ease.

Customization

Fishing form a kayak provides you with extra features you would not normally get from any other platform. This means that with the proper arrangements and the right kayak model, you can easily convert your simple kayak into a deadly arsenal of fishing professionalism.

Comfort before all

A kayak is designed for long hails, as such the seat is designed to be comfortable, so long as you bought the right one and made sure it is suitable for your body. With this, most kayaks are adjustable, so you get to sit for hours without damaging your back, tiring your legs, and generally being reduced to tears of frustration from bad posturing in a standard boat.

Conclusions

Nothing beats the freedom of a kayak, and nothing beats the wonderful experience of fishing from a kayak. Once you start fishing from a kayak, you will find it an irresistible sport and leisure time, and consider even investing in a tandem kayak for family fishing outings.