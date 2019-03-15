Bryce Harper drilled by 96 mph fastball, exits game (Video)

Phillies fans held their breath when new superstar slugger Bryce Harper got hit by a fastball during Friday’s spring training game.

Harper was signed as the biggest free-agent acquisition in MLB history, and given that he’ll be with the team for 12 years, the Phillies and their fans are looking to protect their investment whenever possible. He hasn’t even played in a regular-season game yet, though, and he was already forced to leave an exhibition game on Friday.

Harper got drilled in his right ankle by a 96 mph fastball during Friday’s spring training game against the Blue Jays, and he was forced to exit the game.

Ouch. Bryce Harper exits today's game after being hit in his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/RIZHGluHQM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2019

He was able to walk it off afterward, though, which projects well for the future.

Bryce Harper walks off, gingerly, back to the clubhouse after being hit in the right ankle. pic.twitter.com/53GFqy6TrR — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 15, 2019

The good news is that Harper looked to be OK afterward.