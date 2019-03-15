Lakers rumors indicate team will go after Kemba Walker in free agency

A shocking piece of news shook the NBA world earlier this week when it was reported that Kemba Walker wouldn’t be re-signing with the Hornets this summer, and instead would be looking to test the free-agent market.

It was surprising because Walker would be eligible to sign a supermax deal worth $221 million, which is tough to pass up. However, it is understandable on some level, as Walker doesn’t really have any talent around him, and it’s hard to see the Hornets winning anything in the future. The team may not even make the playoffs this year, even in the Eastern Conference, which would be a huge disappointment. If the season ended right now, they’d be out of the big dance. As such, Walker may want to play for a team that he can win on.

Enter the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are in the market for a veteran point guard that can stretch the floor and shoot from the perimeter, as Lonzo Ball hasn’t been able to stay healthy. And, most importantly, he can’t shoot. Apparently, the Lakers could make a run at Walker, should he test the free-agent market, according to Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer. His article reads as follows:

Signing LeBron James puts the Lakers in win-now mode, which they obviously aren’t doing this season. Lonzo Ball has been good at point guard, but not so good as to preclude this front office from exploring options. The Lakers will have a maximum-contract slot available.”

It would make a lot of sense pairing LeBron James with Walker, and maybe could be similar to when he played alongside Dwyane Wade in Miami. We could see Walker thriving in a big market such as LA as well. Don’t be surprised if the Lakers aggressively pursue Kemba, should he hit the market come July 1.