Look: Bradley Beal's beautiful busty girlfriend shines at Wizards games

Bradley Beal is the Wizards’ lone veteran star in the backcourt, given that John Wall is recovering from an Achilles injury, but he’s done a great job taking over in the leadership role.

Beal has quietly been one of the best scorers in the NBA this season, averaging 25.8 points, and shooting 47.4 percent from the field. He generated a lot of interest from other NBA teams leading up to the trade deadline, but the Wizards refused to part with their star, citing that he’s in their future plans.

And that’s a good thing, because Beal’s girlfriend, Kamiah Adams, is absolutely stunning, and she attends a lot of Wizards games. The two welcomed their son into the world last year, and their relationship appears strong. Here are some photos of the two of them, via her Instagram.