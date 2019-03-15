Look: Ryan Tannehill's hot wife Lauren shines after trade to Titans

Look: Ryan Tannehill's hot wife Lauren shines after trade to Titans

March 15, 2019

The Miami Dolphins are finally moving on from Ryan Tannehill, and he, as well his beautiful wife, Lauren, will be forced to relocate from the area they’ve called home since 2012, being that he was traded to the Tennessee Titans on Friday.

Ryan and Lauren have really built a life for themselves in Miami, having been a part of the community, with their son, Steel, and daughter, Stella.

To their credit, though, the two appear to be taking the news that they’ll be moving to the Nashville area well.

Lauren posted this photo of them out to dinner on Thursday night, when they had probably already known that Ryan was going to be traded, yet they still looked happy, which this Instagram post shows.

As for Ryan, he said that he’s excited to join the Titans, in a message to the team’s fans shortly after the trade.

It’s great to see they’re taking it well. As for Titans and NFL fans that don’t know Lauren, here are some more photos of her.

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Years y’all 🖤 #2019

A post shared by laurentannehill (@laurentannehill) on

View this post on Instagram

Maaa man @rtannehill17 #DateYourMate #HunkyHusband

A post shared by laurentannehill (@laurentannehill) on

