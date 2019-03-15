Mets

Met bloggers preview the 2019 season in 'Playing Pepper'

Met bloggers preview the 2019 season in 'Playing Pepper'

Subway Squawkers

Met bloggers preview the 2019 season in 'Playing Pepper'

By March 15, 2019

By: |

What was good and bad about the Mets’ offseason?  How will the team do in 2019? I joined eight other Met bloggers in answering these and other questions in the yearly “Playing Pepper” series compiled by Daniel Shoptaw for Cardinal Conclave. See what we think about the upcoming season here.

, Mets, Subway Squawkers

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Mets
Home