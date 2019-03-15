Met bloggers preview the 2019 season in 'Playing Pepper'

What was good and bad about the Mets’ offseason? How will the team do in 2019? I joined eight other Met bloggers in answering these and other questions in the yearly “Playing Pepper” series compiled by Daniel Shoptaw for Cardinal Conclave. See what we think about the upcoming season here.
More Sports
NFL 16m ago
49ers' Tevin Coleman signing ranks as the best Free Agency acquisition
The San Francisco 49ers got a real bargain with Tevin Coleman. The running back’s market wasn’t as crazy as a lot of us (…)
MMA Manifesto 19m ago
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Mar 15/19
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of (…)
Combat 1hr ago
Your Weekend in Combat Sports
As always, programming is listed in EST Live fights are in BOLD. Premiere programming is in ITALICS. (…)
Updates 1hr ago
North Carolina vs Duke Live Stream Online Channels - ACC Tournament Semifinals
Ready for North Carolina vs Duke event, It’s all trending everywhere. We have the best live stream channels to watch North (…)
Ravens 1hr ago
Earl Thomas has to make a donation in order to get his number with the Ravens
Earl Thomas wanted his number 29 jersey with the Baltimore Ravens, but it came with a cost to pay. With the Seattle Seahawks, Earl Thomas (…)
Browns 2hr ago
Could the Browns move Duke Johnson and bring Isaiah Crowell back?
Duke Johnson is on the trade block, and Isaiah Crowell is available. Are we feeling a Cleveland Browns reunion? The Cleveland Browns are (…)
Blues 2hr ago
The Blues' offensive depth has raised some serious questions
The St. Louis Blues are facing a healthy dose of adversity as the 2018-19 season hits its final stretch. After surging up the standings (…)
Celtics 2hr ago
Your Morning Dump... Where I ask, 'is it ok to feel good about this team again?'
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing (…)
Hoops Manifesto 3hr ago
NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook
Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped (…)
Updates 4hr ago
Australian Grand Prix 2019 Live Stream Online Channels - Formula 1
Formula one 2019 starts with the Australian GP. Find complete channels to watch Australian Grand Prix live online below. The 2019 Australian (…)
Comments