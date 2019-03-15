Original Plans For Asuka At ‘WrestleMania 35’ Reportedly Scrapped, Another New PPV Bout Announced

Following the WWE Fastlane PPV this past Sunday night, the Raw Women’s Title match at WrestleMania 35 will now feature current Champion Ronda Rousey defending her Title against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match.

With plans for the Raw brand’s women’s Title now set for WrestleMania, attention now turns to the Smackdown Live Women’s Champion Asuka, and who she might face at the big PPV in April.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, via ProWrestling.com, The Empress of Tomorrow is rumored to be involved in a multi-woman match at WrestleMania, as WWE is looking to add several multi-star matches to the PPV in order to book as many superstars as possible on the card.

As of this writing, it looks like Asuka could be defending her Title in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania against both Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, following the events which have taken place on WWE TV as of late. It’s also possible Naomi could be involved in the bout, considering the other women’s title match at the PPV is a Triple Threat.

Original plans for Asuka at the PPV called for her to face Lacey Evans, but those plans appear to have been scrapped.

At WWE Fastlane, Asuka defended her Title against Rose in a singles match, however, when Sonya Deville interfered in the bout, she unintentionally cost her friend and former Absolution member not only the match, but the Smackdown Women’s Title.

In other WrestleMania news, WWE has confirmed that Randy Orton will face AJ Styles in a singles match at the PPV taking place on April 7th in New Jersey. Styles commented on the match by Tweeting, “I’ve been holding down this house way before I came to WWE. The lights may not have been as bright, the audience may not have been as big…but a ring is still a ring. And any ring I step into belongs to me.”

Following the match announcement, below is the updated WrestleMania 35 card.

WWE Universal Title Match:

-Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins

No Holds Barred Match:

-Batista vs Triple H

-AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

-The Miz vs Shane McMahon

WWE Raw Women’s Title Triple Threat Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

-Kurt Angle will wrestle his retirement match against an opponent to be announced.

-Alexa Bliss will host the PPV.