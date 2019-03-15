Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday March 15

6:00am: Brave 22 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00am: 2019 NCWA National Championships (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2019 NAIA Women’s Invitational (FloWrestling)

12:30pm: Collazo vs. Vargas/Conlan vs. Hernandez Press Conference (ESPN+)

1:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Polaris Pro 9 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

3:00pm: Spence Jr. vs. Garcia Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1/Fite.tv)

4:00pm: Polaris Pro 9 (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 105 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: 2019 Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Jono Carroll vs. Tevin Farmer/Katie Taylor vs. Rose Volante (DAZN)

8:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 53 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 316 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Fury Fighting Championships 31 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: St. Patty Showdown ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Xcessive Force Fighting Championship 21 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday March 16

8:00am: 2019 PJW Youth State Championship (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2019 NCWA National Championships (FloWrestling)

10:30am: Shock N’Awe 29 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

11:00am: 2019 NAIA Women’s Invitational (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: Extreme Fighting Championship 77 (DAZN)

12:00pm: Elite Fight Night Volume 1 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Masvidal vs. Till Prelims (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Collazo vs. Vargas Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

3:00pm: 2019 PJW Youth State Championship (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Masvidal vs. Till (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Montreal Fight League 10 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:30pm: PBC Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

8:00pm: Spence Jr. vs. Garcia Prelims (Fox Sports 1)

9:00pm: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia/David Benavidez vs. J’Leon Love ($74.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday March 17

1:00am: PBC Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)

1:00am: Absolute Muay Thai (UFC Fight Pass)

3:00am: Pancrase 303 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00am: 2019 PJW Youth State Championship (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

3:00pm: 2019 PJW Youth State Championship (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Luis Collazo vs. Samuel Vargas/Michael Conlan vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez (ESPN+)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man avoiding downtown on Sunday like the Bubonic plague holes himself in and mutters under his breath about the Irish.

1. UFC Fight Night: Masvidal vs. Till: Stunned that the UFC isn’t putting on a card in Ireland or that Bellator isn’t riding James Gallagher for all he’s worth, so this is refreshing!

2. Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia/David Benavidez vs. J’Leon Love: A fantastic main event and a garbage undercard. The polar-opposite of the upcoming Crawford-Khan card.

3. Jono Carroll vs. Tevin Farmer/Katie Taylor vs. Rose Volante: Katie Taylor’s last challenge until meeting the final boss, Delfine Persoon.

4. Luis Collazo vs. Samuel Vargas/Michael Conlan vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez: I’m not sure if you realize this…*looks around*…but the Irish tend to come out on every March the 17th.

5. Polaris Pro 9: Another stacked lineup from our friends across the pond.

6. Titan Fighting Championship 53: An awesome title fight rematch headlines a damned fine TFC card.

7. Pancrase 303: Rafael Silva defends his King of Pancrase title in a top-heavy but solid offering.

8. Fight To Win Pro 105: Bringing judo to the forefront, a few bouts at a time!

9. Absolute Muay Thai: Fight Pass getting more and more into the muay thai game makes me a happy boy.

10. 2019 NAIA Women’s Invitational: More women’s wrestling is a goddamned great thing.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

N/A

BOXING

5. Super Middleweight Bout: David Benavidez (20-0) vs. J’Leon Love (24-2-1) [PBC on FOX Pay-Per-View]

4. IBF World Junior Lightweight Championship: Tevin Farmer (c) (28-4-1) vs. Jono Carroll (16-0-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. IBF/WBA/WBO World Lightweight Championships: Katie Taylor (c) (12-0) vs. Rose Volante (c) (14-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBO World Flyweight Championship: Kosei Tanaka (c) (12-0) vs. Ryoichi Taguchi (27-3-2)

1. IBF World Welterweighty Championship: Errol Spence Jr. (c) (24-0) vs. Mikey Garcia (39-0) [PBC on FOX Pay-Per-View]

MMA

5. Lightweight Bout: Joseph Duffy (16-3) vs. Marc Diakiese (12-3) [UFC Fight Night: Masvidal vs. Till]

4. Titan Fighting Championship Flyweight Championship: Juan Puerta (c) (16-6) vs. Gustavo Balart (8-1) [Titan Fighting Championship 53]

3. Welterweight Bout: Gunnar Nelson (17-3-1) vs. Leon Edwards (16-3) [UFC Fight Night: Masvidal vs. Till]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Dominick Reyes (10-0) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (15-3) [UFC Fight Night: Masvidal vs. Till]

1. Welterweight Bout: Darren Till (17-1-1) vs. Jorge Masvidal (32-13) [UFC Fight Night: Masvidal vs. Till]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Welterweight Bout: Ross Nicholls vs. Vagner Rocha [Polaris Pro 9]

4. 175lb Black Belt Bout: Isaque Bahiense vs. Vitor Oliveira [Fight To Win Pro 105]

3. 185lb Grappling Bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Gleison Tibau [Titan Fighting Championship 53]

2. 55kg Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Ffion Davies vs. Gezary Matuda [Polaris Pro 9]

1. 90.7kg Black Belt Catchweight Bout: Jake Shields vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. [Polaris Pro 9]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who came out on the plus-side for once attempts to bring some big-dick confidence into this week only to most likely fall into a wood chipper like in Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Juan Puerta vs. Gustavo Balart

If My Life Depended on One Pick: David Benavidez over J’Leon Love

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Masvidal vs. Till

Upset of the Week: Gunnar Nelson over Leon Edwards

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Jake Shields vs. Rafael Lovato Jr.