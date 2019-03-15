Zion Williamson threw down these unbelievable dunks vs UNC (Video)

Duke superstar Zion Williamson is in great position to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he continues to impress fans every time he steps foot on the court.

And if, for some reason, Williamson actually doesn’t end up as the first overall selection, which could end up being his teammate, RJ Barrett, he’ll still take home the accolade of being the most entertaining player in the draft.

We say that because he routinely throws down unbelievable dunks like the ones he did in Friday’s ACC Tournament showdown with UNC. Check out some of his best ones from the 74-33 win.

Every Zion Williamson dunk gets my heart racing….Electric. pic.twitter.com/5msjroEtoU — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 16, 2019

Here’s another angle of it.

Zion threw down a thunderous dunk ⚡️ … and it looks and sounds even better from @NewYorkLife's Above The Rim cam on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/UnROtDFdQD — ESPN (@espn) March 16, 2019

He also did this in the team’s previous game against Syracuse.

Zion also tipped in the game-winner.

DUKE KNOCKS OFF UNC. This Zion score gave the Blue Devils the edge.pic.twitter.com/5ETKCuesQt — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 16, 2019

He truly can do it all.