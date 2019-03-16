8 Essential Items That Every Serious PC Gamer Needs

Unlike console gamers, PC gamers actually need more than just a monitor, PC, and a gaming chair. They need to work on their gaming setup and gears to make the most of their gameplay and keep their battle station looking excellent all the time. For this reason, there are various things every serious PC gamer needs. To give you an idea, here are some of the most important things every PC gamer should have to achieve a full gaming experience.

Portable hard drive

If you have lots of games to keep on your PC then having a portable hard drive always come in handy. Portable hard drives these days have higher storage capacity compared before. Though some of them are quite expensive.

LED Lights

This second item that every PC gamer should have is not as practical as the other stuff found in our list. But trust, they will make things look better and after all, they aren’t as costly as hard drives.

Headset Holder

A headset holder ensures that your headset will not get damaged easily. What’s more, it will keep your desk or gaming area clean.

Some headset holders these days can accommodate several headphones, thus if you have lots of gaming headsets you will be able to find them with ease at any point if you have this thing.

Gaming Mouse

Nothing is more important than gaming mouse. Without this device, PC gamers will definitely have a hard time controlling their gameplay. Gaming mouse today are more advanced and modern compared before, but the price is relatively higher. If you’re currently, on the market, for a high-quality gaming mouse, but you have a tight budget, then you may want to look for some gaming deals.

Mousepad

Having a great mousepad is very important most especially to serious PC gamers. Even so, we highly recommend that you get a mousepad that is large enough so that you don’t have to worry about dragging your gaming mouse off the surface during your game.

USB Fan

This item is ideal for PC gamers who tend to play for a long period of time during hot season or summer. A USB desk fan will, in fact, keep your game room cool and nice at the same time.

Magnetic Screwdriver

In terms of working on a computer, magnetic screwdrivers are one of the most useful tools. In the actual fact, this tool prevents you from losing or dropping any important screw behind the motherboard. So if you’re a PC gamer and also a computer skilled worker then you need to invest in this kind of tool.

Headset

This thing is very important for PC gamers as it will allow them to enjoy the game even more. If you prefer multiple player games then you may want to invest in a device that blocks white noise. This device, on the other hand, will let you focus on the sounds of the team and gameplay.

There you have the eight essential things that every PC gamer should own. Take note other than these there are many other important things that a gamer should have.