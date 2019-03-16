BEST PRE-WORKOUT FOR ATHELETES

A pre-workout is a supplement or a body building supplement. It is contained of ingredients that give a sudden boost in energy. Creatine, amino acids, L-Citrulline are some of the main ingredients used in pre-workout supplements. Good pre-workout provides an individual with acute as well as chronic benefits if taken before exercise. Generally, most of the implements are designed for gym use which contains ingredients that enhance muscular strength and power. Also, those ingredients provide lean mass and give energy to last the full gym session as well as helps to complete full course of workout.

The best pre workout contains ingredients which help in increasing stamina, reduce fatigue, increase VO2 max. The ingredients used in pre workouts of strength and endurance athletes are often same with some difference which make one better than the other.

One thing to note is that pre workout supplement are same for both males and females.

BEST WAY TO USE PRE WORKOUT

Pre workouts should be taken before 30-60 minutes of exercise. This gives body to completely absorb and digest the implements which in result produces maximum performance. Caffeine is a key ingredient for pre workout. If taken before 60 minutes, it reaches to maximum concentration in the blood.

HOW LONG PRE WORKOUT EFFECT LAST

It depends on which ingredient is present in your pre workout. Usually pre workout is taken 30 minutes before workout session. It’s effect lasts for 2-4 hours. Using caffeine as a pre workout can make you feel it’s effect after 15 minutes of consumptions and it’s effect can last for 4-6 hours. With the ingredients found in the supplements, you will take at least 25 days to experience any performance boost. The two commonly used ingredients known as creatine and beta-alanine are best for pre workouts and are required to be taken before 30 minutes of exercise.

WHAT QUALIFIES A SUPPLEMENT

There are three conditions that makes an supplement qualify for training level like Reasearch demonstrated ingredients tested in humans, Clinical doses of said ingredients and no proprietary blend.

INGREDIENTS AND DOSAGES

The minimum ingredient requirement for pre workout supplement of athletes are:

Creatine Monohydrate content should be 5 gram. It increases strength, power, speed and endurance by replenishing Adenosine Tri-phosphate rapidly.

Beta-Alanine content should be 3.2 grams. It works on buffering muscle acidity and increases exercise intensity.

Caffeine content should be 200 mili gram. It is a good source of energy and reduces fatigue. It should be taken before workout and the effect last for 4-6 hours. For endurance athletes caffeine content should be 3-9 mili gram per kilogram.

Choline content should be 1-2 grams. This helps in muscle contraction by providing a mind to muscle connection.

Taurine content should be 1.5-2 grams. Taurine helps an athlete to reduce lactic acid formation and increases blood vessels formations.

HOW MUCH PRE WORKOUT ARE SAFE

Pre-workout are both safe and unsafe as well. If ingredients used in the pre workout are clinically approved then it's okay to use. If not then it might harm your health. These components are tested on rodents. There are several scenarios where taking pre workout supplements in inappropriate manner have even caused illness and even death of individuals. There are several online sites where an individual can check if the supplements are safe to use or not.

Summing up, the best pre workout supplements should be chosen. While choosing an supplement many things should be considered like validated ingredients, individual should see if the supplement is clinically approved or not. After buying the supplement, the individual should take proper dose.