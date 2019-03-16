How To Watch Spence vs Garcia Live Stream Online Officially

The boxing legends are meeting at a head to head clash on Saturday night on Premier Boxing Champions where Fox Sports will hold the live streaming rights for the match at a pay-per-view plan. The World Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. is going to face the four-division titlist Mikey Garcia on a head to head collision.

The match is all about legacy. That has been the comment for the game which is going to take place on 16th March at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Rest assured the match between Garcia and Spence stands to be a historic one every time it takes place. Now, who probably wants to miss such a competition? Although I will head to the streaming part of the game soon, it is better if we first understand the value that the game holds in it.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is going to host the match between Garcia and Spence on Saturday. Spence Jr. will look forward to accomplishing something which only a few former featherweight world champions have achieved. That is to conquer and rule the welterweight category. On the other side, Mikey is looking forward to keeping up with his father’s legacy. Mikey’s father Big G made into the boxing industry back in the 1950s. The footsteps to the boxing arena for Errol Spence jr was also set by his father Spence Sr.

So we can pretty much make this clear that we are going to witness the clash of the Titans on Saturday night. In such a situation there is nothing enjoyable than to catch the match live.

This blog is going to walk you through the A to Z of how to witness the match live when it starts streaming. It doesn’t matter where you stay in the world. This guide will assure you that you aren’t left out from the watch-list.

Spence vs Garcia Live Streaming Online Official Channels

Well, there is good news for all the boxing fans worldwide. Premier Boxing Champions and FOX SPORTS have come up with a joint initiative to stream the match live online at a pay per view basis. You know what that exactly means right? You get to witness Errol Spence Jr. defending his title against the four-division titlist and World Champion Mikey Garcia who also happens to be the current Lightweight Champion LIVE.

The match will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But there is a piece of bad news as well, which is watching the live stream of the match is only possible if you are from the US or UK. For the viewers from the rest of the world, there is nothing to be sad about as the article will also shed enough details on how to watch the match from the other countries as well.

Broadcasting Rights

Fox Sports and Premier Boxing Champions have signed a 5-year contract which means that the game will be featured live on the Fox Sports network on Saturday night.

The streaming of the event will be made available on paying a subscription charge of $74.95 for the US citizens and viewers from across the world who wishes to enjoy the live streaming of the game from Fox Sports.

However, you have to keep in mind that the exclusive broadcasting rights for Fox Sports are only limited for the residents of America. If you don’t belong from the American Territories, you will face a block immediately.

Fox Sports will continuously monitor and examine your IP address to determine your location and find out whether you belong to the coverage area or not. If it finds you or identifies your IP to be a foreign one, it will instantaneously cut your access to the link. All they will show you is the geo-error message.

In that case, there is a way you can watch the match online at Fox Sports with a VPN service latched on to a US-based server. This blog is also going to explain how to use a VPN and witness the match live from anywhere in the world.

For the UK viewers, the game will be streamed live on the ITV HUB. The online live streaming of the match between Spence Jr. vs. Garcia will be free at the British Platform. At the same time, you have to again keep in mind that the usage of ITV Hub is only for the people staying inside the UK borders. Luckily, you can make it work somehow with such geo-restrictions through the use of a VPN.

How to Live Stream Errol Spence vs Mikey Garcia online from the US?

United States viewer can enjoy the live telecast of the match between Spence Jr. and Garcia as Fox Sports holds exclusive broadcasting rights for the game inside the United States. The pay per view cost for the same will amount to 74.95$.

For the viewer’s trying to access the live content from outside the US borders, will face a block as soon as he/she attempts to do so. Fox Sports will keep a track on your IP and block your access immediately once it identifies you to be a foreign viewer. In that case, a Virtual Private Network will surely come in good use.

We will talk in details regarding how a viewer residing outside the US borders can access the live stream of the game later in this blog but at first, let’s take a look at how a UK viewer can witness the match action that is scheduled to start on Saturday night.

How to Watch Spence Jr. vs. Garcia online from the UK?

ITV has got the UK fans covered as they are going to air the game for free at 1:00 AM local time on Sunday Morning. ITV subscriber first to enjoy the live coverage of the match.

ITV Hub is quite a renowned streaming platform which offers free content to their viewers, but the service includes ads in them. However, an ITV subscription will let you enjoy ad-free content and live streaming of games for various sporting events happening worldwide. The subscription charge to enjoy such benefits in the UK and for the rest of the world costs £3.99 a month.

If you are not from the UK and wish to enjoy the benefits of ITV Hub to enjoy the live telecast of the match, you have to go for a VPN service with servers at the UK. A VPN service will allow your access to the live streaming through a VPN server located at the UK. No matter the live stream for ITV viewers will be completely free of cost, but a subscription will open your door to other live streaming content ITV often hosts. Also, a subscriber can enjoy the benefits of streaming live ITV in their most desirable device including on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Mac, and PC.

Spence vs Garcia Boxing Free VPN Guide

Viewers willing to catch the live streaming of the boxing action from Saturday night and aren’t from the US or the UK can use a VPN service to enjoy the service offered by the providers at the US and UK.

But for that, a viewer first has to subscribe to a decent VPN provider who has servers across the world and especially in the UK and the US. With that, the VPN plan should also host support to unlimited bandwidth at maximum server speeds.

Check out on the VPN review articles to decide on a VPN Service provider. After you have done that, download the service provider’s application software at your computer or install it directly on your phone if that stands out to be the better option for you.

Now follow the step by step guide to stream the match live on both ITV and Fox Sports depending on your selection:

To watch the game live at Fox Sports:

Sign in first to your VPN Client. I would suggest NordVPN here.

Once you are already signed in, click on the US server and establish a connection.

After a successful connection to the VPN server, there will be an alteration in your IP address

and you will be re-assigned a new US IP address.

Now that you have a private network IP address from the US you can launch the Fox Sports application on your phone or surf it on your web browser.

You are now all set to enjoy the highly anticipated match between Spence vs. Garcia Live online.

In closing,

I hope after going through this comprehensive guide of how to watch the live stream of the match between Spence Jr. and Garcia, it will get simple for you to stream it live.

Also, with so many VPN options around, a viewer can watch the live stream at a device of his/her own choice from anywhere in the world. There are a lot of speculations with the match, and it will be only a matter of misfortune to miss it.