Look: Aaron Rodgers, beautiful girlfriend Danica Patrick explore mountains on vacation

It’s the offseason for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and that means he’s been able to enjoy some leisure time to spend as he see fits, whether it be on trips, hitting up night clubs or just hanging around the house.
Rodgers is an active guy, and he loves being outdoors, so while some athletes choose to just relax, he tends to do quite the opposite. He and his beautiful girlfriend, former NASCAR star Danica Patrick, love to travel, and often do.
Rodgers and Patrick recently hit up “The Valley” in the Phoenix, Arizona area, where they explored the mountains, hit up wineries and enjoyed some great food. Here are some photos from their trip, via Patrick’s Instagram.
After my palm reading in Sedona a couple weeks ago and a day and a half meditation workshop….. the message is clear. Danica, open your heart. I have been predominantly operating from my masculine energy which simply put, gets shit done. And it has served me well! But…..The feminine energy surrenders, flows…..and allows source/god/siva…. whatever you want to call it, to attract the things into your life that match your frequency and your true desires. Often in ways that our limited mind can not even imagine. And most uncomfortably, not on our timeline. One way I am practicing to slow down is through more meditation. This morning I sat up in bed, moved breath into each chakra, then did a handful of 2-part breaths to move energy into my heart (I literally said, open your heart) then down into the base of the spine and on the exhale moved it all the way up my spine and above the crown chakra, and repeated. Then tried to sit with a quiet mind for a little bit. Then the dogs started barking. 🤪 Meditation is like working out…. not everyday will be your best. Not every mediation feels easy or as if you had a breakthrough or PR😉, BUT sometimes you do! And it is truly wonderful. Thoughts are just energy, so move that energy into your heart space. More love. For ourselves first, so we can show up in the world with more for others. ❤️
Here are a few more photos of Rodgers and Patrick.
Last night was a night I will never forget. Not only because it was so fun, but because of the people it took to get there and who are always in my corner. Haley, Allison, mom, dad, Brooke, Chase, maura, Jeff, Bennett, and all the writers, Valdez, Jimmy….. and of course this one❤️. It’s amazing when you find people you can lean on, and not worry about falling. Thank you. . Also, thank you to all of the other people who came to celebrate and show support! Kim, Jeff, Steph, Greg, Nate, Becca, Eric, Sarah, Lama T, Ed. Thank you. 🙌🏼 . Now what?! 😜
