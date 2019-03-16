Look: Aaron Rodgers, beautiful girlfriend Danica Patrick explore mountains on vacation

It’s the offseason for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and that means he’s been able to enjoy some leisure time to spend as he see fits, whether it be on trips, hitting up night clubs or just hanging around the house.

Rodgers is an active guy, and he loves being outdoors, so while some athletes choose to just relax, he tends to do quite the opposite. He and his beautiful girlfriend, former NASCAR star Danica Patrick, love to travel, and often do.

Rodgers and Patrick recently hit up “The Valley” in the Phoenix, Arizona area, where they explored the mountains, hit up wineries and enjoyed some great food. Here are some photos from their trip, via Patrick’s Instagram.

Here are a few more photos of Rodgers and Patrick.