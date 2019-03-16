Look: Kendall Jenner upset with boyfriend Ben Simmons Facetiming him at club

Kendall Jenner is part of the Kardashian clan, which makes her a powerful person, and she doesn’t settle for anything less than a high standard in relationships.

She and boyfriend Ben Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, have been trying to work through the difficulties that having a long-distance relationship resents. Simmons is in Philly, while Jenner is in Los Angeles.

That’s why Jenner made sure to check in on Simmons on Friday night, while he was out and about at a night club. Jenner Facetimed him while he was there, and judging by the look on her face, she was not happy with him.

Kendall Jenner Facetimed Ben Simmons While He was in the Club 😂https://t.co/PnFjHGlfTi pic.twitter.com/0G8QrDWlxv — SportsGossip.com (@sportsgossip) March 16, 2019

Her facial expression was funny to see. Jenner was clearly upset with her man at the time.