Look: Rob Gronkowski, hot cheerleader girlfriend go on epic vacation in Miami

Look: Rob Gronkowski, hot cheerleader girlfriend go on epic vacation in Miami

Updates

Look: Rob Gronkowski, hot cheerleader girlfriend go on epic vacation in Miami

By March 16, 2019

By: |

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is one of the best players at his position that the NFL has ever seen, although it’s unclear if he’ll return for the 2019 season, as he’s dealt with a number of injuries over the years.

He still appears to be enjoying life after the Super Bowl LIII win, though, even with the decision about his potential retirement looming. Gronk and his beautiful girlfriend, Camille Kostek, who he met when she was one of the Patriots’ cheerleaders, have been living it up.

The two were recently spotted partying on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with former NFL player Eric Decker, and his wife, Jessie.

And now it appears they’re in Miami, dancing, riding bikes, hitting the beach and drinking it up. We know this because Kostek posted some videos of the action on her Instagram story, which we captured for you all below.

Here are some more recent photos of Kostek and Gronk.

View this post on Instagram

was being selfish in my last post. Here we go

A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on

View this post on Instagram

Camila y Roberto encantan estar en el mar

A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on

View this post on Instagram

🎿

A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on

View this post on Instagram

👱🏼‍♂️👩🏼

A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on

The two look so happy together.

Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home