Best Channels To Watch Australian Grand Prix Live Stream 2019 Online

The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, also commonly known as the Australian Grand Prix, is going to be held this year from 16th to 17th March 2019. The event is going to take place at one of the most famous and world class racing track, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia.

On the first two days of the event viz., 15th and 16th March 2019 (Friday and Saturday, respectively, the opening hours of the motor race are scheduled at 12:00 hours to 20:00 hours Local time (DST) while on the final day of the event viz., 17th March 2019, the opening hour of the motor race is scheduled at 13:30 hours to 19:00 hours Local time (DST).

How to Watch Australian Grand Prix 2019 Live Streaming Free Online

Here is a complete list of the various channels available for fans who wish to watch the live streaming of Australian Grand Prix:

Sky Sports F1

The channel will hold the official broadcasting rights for this year’s Australian Grand Prix. It has always been the case with Formula One tying up with Sky Sports F1 as their official channel partner to broadcast the live actions from the race track.

Sky Sports will start streaming the live coverage from the race day at 03:30 AM GMT.

Network 10

All you folks are surprisingly lucky as Network 10 by Channel One is going to stream the Australian Grand Prix for all their viewers FREE of cost.

What is even more surprising is that for the ones who cannot get in front of their TV sets can also enjoy the race day actions live on their phones through the 10 Play application for Android and iOS.

ESPN

Viewers from the US has got nothing to worry about as ESPN holds the official rights to stream the F1 Australian GP live to the United States. Although this includes that ESPN will be using Sky’s UK coverage to achieve the same goal.

For the ones who are outside the US and is looking forward to catching the live actions from the race events at ESPN, US Networks can simply use a VPN service to do so.

Official portal of Formula 1

The official portal of Grand Prix comprises of an official website Grand Prix.com and channels Moto2 and Moto3. On this official portal of Grand Prix, you can enjoy the live streaming of the motor race to be held in a three-day event in Australian. This is going to be the first round of the 2019 Grand Prix events to be held all year round. So you simply cannot afford to not miss the beginning! Catch all the fun and action here live!

BT Sport

BT Sports one of the most watched online sports channels which stream all the live updates of various sports events being held across the world. BT Sport 2 is one of the official partners of Australian Grand Prix which would be streaming live race straight from the racetrack to your screens so that you don’t miss any of the fun happening around in Australian.

beIN Sports

beIN Sports is an official global sports network based out in the African and Middle East countries. It streams the videos and live coverage of races of Grand Prix in various languages such as the local Arabic language, many European languages such an English, French, Spanish and many more. It provides a complete entertainment package from the Grand Prix covering everything from the live race to updates and news.

DAZN

DAZN stream live sports coverage as well as on-demand videos of any of your favorite sports events. DAZN will be streaming the live coverage of Australian Grand Prix 2019 event in many Europea countries such as Germany and Austria according to the official sources. So all the Moto race fans in Germany, get ready to have the fun!

Fox Sports

Fox Sports, one of the most famous sports channels with online channel facilities, will be streaming the live race and events, schedules, circuits, winners and updates of the Australian Grand Prix as it has collaborated with its organizers as one of the official media partners of the whole race event.

Canal+

This year Canal+ also became one of the partners and collaborators with Grand Prix to stream the live race and updates of the events. This collaboration took place in February this year in France. By virtue of this collaboration, fans will be able to enjoy live race coverage on Canal+

TV8

TV8 is the official Italian partner of Grand Prix event which would be covering all the live action of the race from the circuit on all the days of this three-day event being held in Australian. The Grand Prix fans in Italy can enjoy all the action direct on TV8 without any subscription or add-ons requirements.

Sling TV

Sling TV which is quite famous for its OTT (over the top content) is providing great sports packages to its users and customers worldwide to watch the Australian Grand Prix race events live on their channel.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV is also amongst one of the most famous over the top content channels which stream various official sports channel on their portal platform. One can enjoy the live action from Grand Prix on any official sports channel after subscribing to Fubo TV.

How to watch Australian GP 2019 online using a VPN

VPN is another very common method used by millions of people worldwide to have access to the content that you normally cannot view either due to geographical restrictions or any other reason. There are a lot of ways by which you can watch the Australian Grand Prix using a VPN:

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN lets you watch the live streaming as well as the highlights of the Australian Grand Prix races. You just need to download ExpressVPN on your devices (whether laptop or tablet or mobiles) and connect to a server where the Australian Grand Prix screening is available. The most common location servers you can connect to are the Australian server, US server, UK server, and the Indonesian server. Once connected to these servers you can go to any official channel or other available options such as tenplay.com, fubo. Tv, channel5.com, trans7.co.id and many more and enjoy the live streaming of the races.

PureVPN

PureVPN is another great option if you wish to go the VPN way. You need to first subscribe to the PureVPN from your device on which you wish to stream the live race of Australian Grand Prix. Once subscribed, you need to change your IP address or location to somewhere where the access to watching Australian Grand Prix is already available. Once you have changed your IP address to somewhere suitable preferably US or UK, you can easily have access to all the official channels or add-ons such as Live Sports Kodi which lets you stream live races.

Conclusion

The first round of the Grand Prix 2019 in Australian is going to be really thrilling and fun-filled. So do not miss out the live streaming of the race on various channels listed here. Besides, with the help of various VPNs available, you can access to the live streaming of race and even the highlights by sitting anywhere in the world.