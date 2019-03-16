NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

Hoops Manifesto

By March 16, 2019

Mar 15, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) dives after a loose ball against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Phoenix)

41 points, 14-17 FT, 3 3PTs, 9 rebounds, 11 assists, 6 steals, 3 blocks

MVP MVP MVP??

 

