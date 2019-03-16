MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of UFC London: Saparbek Safarov

By March 16, 2019

By:

Mar 16, 2019; London, UK; Saparbek Safarov (blue gloves) and Nicolae Negumereanu (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Saparbek Safarov (vs Nicolae Negumereanu)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 139 to 20 (70-11 significant strikes)
81% significant strike accuracy
3 for 5 takedowns
7 guard passes

SS put some impressive numbers on the board tonight in London.

 

