Top 5 Tips To Succeed On The Golf Course In 2019

Probably all people wish each new year to bring something new and exciting in their lives. Most of us make long lists of plans and resolutions for the newly-arrived year, but many fail to turn those plans into reality. Fortunately for those of you who play golf and wish to master it in 2019, we have a list of five tips that will help you succeed and achieve your goals.

If your 2019’s goals include stopping coming over the top golf swing, enhancing your technique, and having a breakout on the golf course, these five things will help you succeed!

Meet Up With A PGA Professional Every Week

Even if you are living in the area with harsh winters and unpredictable weather conditions, there is always a possibility to find a suitable venue for practicing golf inside. To find out about such places near you, contact a local PGA Professional. We bet you will be surprised by a wide range of suggested options.

With the help of a PGA expert, you can practice your hits even in winter months. This way, you will master this sport by the beginning of the season and surprise everyone with your sharp game on the course.

Practice Putting

You can do it pretty much anywhere and at any time! All you need is a golf ball, putter, flat surface and any object that you can putt at.

You can opt for a rollout turf that comes already with holes. The price of such will be about $20, and it will give you a better feeling of the game as it looks similar to a golf course. This will provide you with a possibility to practice your hits at home or in the backyard. Besides, you can turn your practice into a fun activity by arranging to put contests with your family or friends.

Work On Chipping

This is an essential tip for everyone, who wants to practice golf. And don’t worry if you don’t have a possibility to practice outside because you can always do this at home. You also won’t need any equipment for this. Of course, you could buy a special chipping net, but it will also work just fine if you use a hula-hoop as a target. Additionally, you will need some foam golf balls and a small turf mat.

Of course, this won’t give you the same feel as during the real game. However, it will help you boost your skills.

100 Swings A Day For Better Pitch

Have you seen how professionals always visualize the hit before they actually make a shot? This is a great tip that all players should keep in mind. This tactic allows you to have a better feel of your body as you swing, practice a good pitch, and, most importantly, find the perfect speed and technique for the swing.

What we recommend is to make 100 “fake” swings a day without a ball. You can do this outside, at home or anywhere else. It will be great if you can do this in front of a mirror to track your moves and define how your positions affect the swing.

Exercise

You have to make sure that you are not feeling tight during the game. If you don’t exercise and stretch your muscles regularly, this will negatively influence the quality of your game. So keep this in mind and never neglect the importance of exercising.