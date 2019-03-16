UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Jorge Masvidal left the crowd, and Darren Till, stunned in the main event at UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal, and walked away the event’s the top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: N/A

Gate: N/A

Jorge Masvidal: $247,000 ($66,000 to show, $66,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dominick Reyes: $99,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gunnar Nelson: $91,000 ($81,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Volkan Oezdemir: $90,000 ($85,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Till: $86,000 ($31,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nathaniel Wood: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Leon Edwards: $64,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marc Diakiese: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Arnold Allen: $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudio Silva: $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Marshman: $30,200 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,800 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joseph Duffy: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Ige: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Danny Roberts: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Saparbek Safarov: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Molly McCann: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Grundy: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jose Alberto Quinonez: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Phillips: $18,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 from Marshman for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Rinaldi: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Danny Henry: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nad Narimani: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nicolae Negumereanu: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Priscila Cachoeira: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

