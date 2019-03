UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal

Mar 16, 2019

The O2 Arena

London, England

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,554 – above average

UFC Fight Night’s range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night ranking 6,000

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 3:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Darren Till (17-1-1, #10 ranked welterweight) vs Jorge Masvidal (32-13, #9 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Leon Edwards (16-3, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Gunnar Nelson (17-3-1, #8 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Volkan Oezdemir (15-3, #14 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dominick Reyes (10-0, #11 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Nathaniel Wood (15-3, #25 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Alberto Quinonez (7-2, #32 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Danny Roberts (16-3, #48 ranked welterweight) vs Claudio Silva (12-1, #26 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Jack Marshman (22-8, #35 ranked middleweight) vs John Phillips (21-8, 1 NC, #45 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 1:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Arnold Allen (13-1, #21 ranked featherweight) vs Jordan Rinaldi (14-6, #35 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Marc Diakiese (12-3, #51 ranked lightweight) vs Joseph Duffy (16-3, #47 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Nicolae Negumereanu (9-0) vs Saparbek Safarov (8-2, #41 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Danny Henry (12-2, #31 ranked featherweight) vs Dan Ige (10-2, #32 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Molly McCann (7-2, #25 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Priscila Cachoeira (8-1, #25 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Mike Grundy ***WINNER VIA TKO (STRIKES) ROUND 2 (4:42 ) (11-1) vs Nad Narimani (12-2, #43 ranked featherweight)