MMA

UFC star Conor McGregor dances at bar to celebrate St. Patrick's Day (Video)

UFC star Conor McGregor dances at bar to celebrate St. Patrick's Day (Video)

MMA

UFC star Conor McGregor dances at bar to celebrate St. Patrick's Day (Video)

By March 16, 2019

By: |

Conor McGregor embraced his Irish roots on Saturday in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

McGregor, as he often is, appeared to be the life of the party at a pub that appears to be in Ireland. The bagpipes were playing at one point, and McGregor began dancing and shadowboxing — generating plenty of cheers from those around him.

This was probably the high point of McGregor’s week, as he was arrested early Monday morning in Miami, for stomping on a fan’s cell phone in front of the Fontainebleau Hotel, which you can watch video of here.

Still, he appeared to be enjoying himself on Saturday.

MMA

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA
Home