WWE News: Three Matches Set For 'Raw', Kurt Angle 'WrestleMania' Update, Arn Anderson Speaks On Release

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s Raw, including Drew McIntyre facing yet another member of The Shield, as The Scottish Psychopath will square-off against Seth Rollins.

Also set for the show on Monday night is Ronda Rousey facing Dana Brooke in a non-title match, and Bobby Lashley will team up with Lio Rush to face the team of Finn Balor and a partner of Balor’s choosing.

WWE has also announced that Kurt Angle will be revealing his WrestleMania 35 opponent on Raw Monday night, and the Olympic Hero’s four-week retirement run will continue as he faces another Superstar on his road to WrestleMania.

Arn Anderson Speaks On Release

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who was released from WWE following a recent live event incident, has been announced to appear at Starrcast II taking place over Double Or Nothing weekend. Anderson will be conducting a “No Holds Barred” interview at Starrcast, and AA spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of the weekend.

During the interview, Anderson addressed his exit from WWE, noting, “I was fortunate enough to work with WWE for 18 years. Certainly that provided my family and myself with a nice living, and I have no regrets. A lot of my best friends still work there. Everything has a shelf life, and I guess mine ran out.” On his Starrcast appearance, Anderson teased, “it used to be a dangerous setting when they handed me a live mic. So we’ll see if it will be again.”

In related news, Starrcast has announced this year’s event will take place at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Tweeting, “As first reported by @ SInow & @ SI_wrestling, # Starrcast is coming to @ CaesarsPalace! Join us, World Champions, Hall of Famers, wrestlers, personalities & fans from all over the world as we descend upon Las Vegas, May 23-26!”

The weekend of events will actually take place at both Caesar’s and Tuscany to handle what appears to be a capacity crowd.