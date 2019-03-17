Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. New York Islanders 3/17/19 @ 5:00PM CST at Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota Wild (34-30-8) 76pts 5th in the Central

2.65 Goals For Per Game (28th in the NHL)

2.85 Goals Against Per Game (11th in the NHL)

20.1% Power Play (14th in the NHL)

80.3% Penalty Kill (18th in the NHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #11 Zach Parise ~ 24G 32A = 56pts

2. #12 Eric Staal ~ 20G 28A = 48pts

3. #20 Ryan Suter ~ 7G 37A = 44pts

4. #46 Jared Spurgeon ~ 13G 27A = 40pts

5. #16 Jason Zucker ~ 21G 18A = 39pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #36 Nick Seeler ~ 53 PIM’s

2. #17 Marcus Foligno ~ 51 PIM’s

3. #29 Greg Pateryn ~ 37 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #40 Devan Dubnyk (28-24-6) 2.60GAA .911%SP 2SO

2. #32 Alex Stalock (6-6-2) 3.05GAA .895%SP

Vs.

New York Islanders (41-23-7) 89pts 2nd in the Metropolitan

2.80 Goals For Per Game (21st in the NHL)

2.34 Goals Against Per Game (1st in the NHL)

14.9% Power Play (29th in the NHL)

81.4% Penalty Kill (8th in the NHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #13 Matt Barzal ~ 17G 39A = 56pts

2. #12 Josh Bailey ~ 14G 36A = 50pts

3. #27 Anders Lee ~ 26G 20A = 46pts

4. #29 Brock Nelson ~ 21G 24A = 45pts

5. #6 Ryan Pulock ~ 8G 25A = 33pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #24 Scott Mayfield ~ 64 PIM’s

2. #27 Anders Lee ~ 56 PIM’s

3. #15 Cal Clutterbuck ~ 44 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #40 Robin Lehner (20-11-5) 2.19GAA .927%SP 4SO

2. #1 Thomas Greiss (21-12-2) 2.22GAA .928%SP 5SO

Lines:

New York Islanders

Lee~Barzal~Eberle

Ladd~Nelson~Beauvillier

Bailey~Filppula~Komarov

Martin~Cizikas~Clutterbuck

Leddy~Mayfield

Pelech~Pulock

Hickey~De. Toews

Greiss

Lehner

Minnesota Wild

Parise~Staal~Fiala

Zucker~Kunin~Donato

Greenway~Rask~Aberg

Foligno~Fehr~Brown

Suter~Spurgeon

Brodin~Hunt

Seeler~Pateryn

Dubnyk

Stalock