Gameday 73: Penguins vs. Flyers

Penguins vs. Flyers
PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA
7:30PM Eastern – NBCSN | TVAS
Following a dismal showing yesterday afternoon, which resulted in a 5-1 loss to the biggest group of shitheads in the West, the Penguins have an immediate chance to lick their wounds and forget that ever happened when they play host to the biggest group of shitheads in the league.
Today, though, is special. Not just because it’s a holiday, but because the Penguins have a unique chance to bury the Flyers once and for all and extinguish the last remaining flame of hope they have of reaching the postseason.
That’s better than any beer drinking holiday out there.
Penguins
The Penguins performance yesterday was akin to that of a coworker cooking fish in the office microwave. It was terrible and didn’t pass the smell test.
They offered no run support to Matt Murray, victimized by 4 goals on 13 shots after getting the night off two days prior. They either lost their mans, screened him, got PDO’d, and/or flat out sucked in front of him en route to having their 3 game win streak snapped.
Would not expect this same junk again tonight.
LINES
Would also not expect much to change in terms of the lineup. If Letang is ready to go, one would expect him to be a straight swap for Trotman. Ditto for Rust, replacing one of Wilson or Blandisi.
Flyers
The Flyers are coming into this game having gone 6-2-1 in their last 10, but also dropped back-to-back games this week to the Caps and Leafs, 5-2 and 7-6 respectively. They blew a 5-2 second period lead against the Leafs and, as a result, are sitting 8 points back of the Jackets for the final playoff spot with 11 games to play and a game in hand.
A loss tonight won’t mathematically eliminate them, but with 2 back-to-backs remaining and games against Montreal, the Isles, Caps, Leafs, Stars, Blues, and Carolina twice, it’s hard to see any way back for them with a third straight loss.
They’re there for the taking. All the Pens need to do is reach out and grab it.
LINES
Lindblom-Couturier-Voracek
van Riemsdyk-Patrick-Giroux
Raffl-Laughton-Konecny
Varone-Knight-Hartman
Provorov-Sanheim
Gostisbehere-Myers
Hagg-Gudas
Hart
Elliott
Finish the Flyers.
Go Pens.
