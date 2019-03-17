Giannis Antetokounmpo trash talks Ben Simmons after dunking on him (Video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not only one of the best players in the NBA, but he’s also one of the most entertaining.

Antetokounmpo and his Bucks hosted the Sixers in a pivotal game on Sunday that had a playoff feel, so it wasn’t surprising that he was in the spotlight on multiple occasions.

One of those instances took place in the fourth quarter of the game. It was crunch time, so the Bucks needed Antetokounmpo to come up big, and, sure enough, he did. The Greek Freak backed down Ben Simmons, then dunked all over the young Sixers star. Not only that, Antetokounmpo had some words for Simmons afterward.

Giannis says Ben Simmons is “a baby. a f**king baby.” pic.twitter.com/bjVAAulZnv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2019

Simmons did manage to get revenge a few minutes later, slamming home a putback dunk over Antetokounmpo.

We’ve got a stare down off pic.twitter.com/f05hzLcJBq — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 17, 2019

We hope these two teams meet again in the playoffs, given what took place in Sunday’s game.