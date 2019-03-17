Look: Kyle Guy's beautiful girlfriend stuns in photos
Look: Kyle Guy's beautiful girlfriend stuns in photos
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: TSD Staff |
March 17, 2019
UVA is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament once again, and Kyle Guy is a big reason why.
The Cavaliers are 29-3 this season, with two of those three losses coming against Duke — the team many analysts and fans are picking to win it all.
Back to Guy, he’s averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while also shooting 46.3 percent from three-point range. He can really stretch opposing defenses with his perimeter shooting ability.
He gets his strength from his beautiful girlfriend, Alexa Jenkins who he proposed to roughly one year ago, as you can see in this photo.
She said yes, and the two have been happily engaged. Here are some more photos of the two them, via Guy’s Instagram.
NCAA
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More NCAA
More Sports
0hr
Michigan State has a long history of success in the NCAA Tournament, and the Spartans appear set for another deep run in their 2019 (…)
0hr
Wofford star senior sharpshooter Fletcher Magee is one of the most exciting players in the NCAA Tournament, and we can’t wait to (…)
2hr
PREGAME Pens back at it tonight after getting their ass kicked by StL. Pens should look pissed off and hungry early after yesterday. (…)
2hr
March Madness is driving people mad because of fewer options of getting a live view. As the tournament kicks off, many people are (…)
2hr
We start with a moment of silence (not difficult on this site with recent connectivity issues, but still…) for a fallen Eagle and (…)
3hr
Everyone loves to back a winner and many are passionate about their sport, they study form, they know the players and maybe their (…)
3hr
Trae Young is a great shooter, and he’s already making his presence felt in the NBA during his rookie campaign. Part of what (…)
3hr
March Madness is in full swing, with the NCAA’s best teams getting ready to battle it out on the court. In looking at the (…)
4hr
NHL 4hr ago
Prior to Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers, the Wild made a lot of pledges to exhibit some urgency and being ready to (…)
5hr
It’s been an epic weekend for celebrities across the country, as St. Patrick’s Day swept the area by storm, with some of the (…)
Comments