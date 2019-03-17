Look: Kyle Guy's beautiful girlfriend stuns in photos

UVA is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament once again, and Kyle Guy is a big reason why.

The Cavaliers are 29-3 this season, with two of those three losses coming against Duke — the team many analysts and fans are picking to win it all.

Back to Guy, he’s averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while also shooting 46.3 percent from three-point range. He can really stretch opposing defenses with his perimeter shooting ability.

He gets his strength from his beautiful girlfriend, Alexa Jenkins who he proposed to roughly one year ago, as you can see in this photo.

She said yes, and the two have been happily engaged. Here are some more photos of the two them, via Guy’s Instagram.