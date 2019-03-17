Look: Rob Gronkowski's hot girlfriend hosts Patriots cheerleader auditions, dances at party

It’s been an epic weekend for celebrities across the country, as St. Patrick’s Day swept the area by storm, with some of the biggest parties this year taking place on Friday and Saturday night.

The Patriots, being based in Boston, know all too well how important the holiday is. Boston, along with Ireland, has some of the best celebrations in the world. So it wasn’t a surprise that the team had a major event on Saturday — Patriots cheerleaders auditions. The most talented and athletic women strutted their stuff on the stage, with Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, helping host the event. Kostek was a former Patriots cheerleader, so she knows all about it.

The event led into a massive party, with live music and some of the most beautiful women in the area. Kostek was front and center at the party, dancing and singing with some of the most entertaining guests, which she posted on her Instagram story. Check out some of the best moments in the video below.

What a night.