Mario Hezonja stares LeBron James down after blocking potential game-winner (Video)

Mario Hezonja doesn’t back down from anyone, which NBA fans now know, from his play on the court this season.

Hezonja was seen dunking all over Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the year, which he then followed up by staring The Greek Freak down — a bold move that few others in the league would attempt.

He stepped into the spotlight again on Sunday, when he sealed the Knicks’ win over the Lakers by blocking LeBron James’ shot. James drove the lane, but Hezonja stayed right with him, then stuff the Lakers star’s shot attempt.

Hezonja’s last-second block on LeBron seals the W for Knicks. 💪 (🎥: @NBA)pic.twitter.com/vAtmlOhEuX — theScore (@theScore) March 17, 2019

Not only that, he let James know about him afterward by staring him down.

The staredown after the block 💀 pic.twitter.com/0pYWuZKSIh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2019

James probably didn’t appreciate that gesture.